ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $33.57

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $34.28. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 600,566 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 701,601 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,566.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.