ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 65.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

