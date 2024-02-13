ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Up 1.5%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 6,770,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 20,729,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

