ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 1.7%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 6,094,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 19,502,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 267,066 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

