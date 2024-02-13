PROS (NYSE:PRO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:PRO opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.22.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PROS by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PROS by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,405,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

