Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $219.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of PRI opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

