Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

Shares of BHP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

