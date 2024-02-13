Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

