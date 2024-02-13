Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $142.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.