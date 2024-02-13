Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

