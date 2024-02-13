Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,417,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the period.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Price Performance

Shares of IIGD opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

