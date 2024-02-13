Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI stock opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

