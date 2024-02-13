Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

