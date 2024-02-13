Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

