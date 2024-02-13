Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.