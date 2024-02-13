Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.