PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $24.72

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $22.91. PRA Group shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 37,590 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.