Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.6 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $121,442.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $121,442.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,646 shares of company stock worth $6,281,710. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.