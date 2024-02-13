Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.
Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
