Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $146,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

