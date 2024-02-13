Polygon Achieves Market Cap of $8.28 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.28 billion and $399.72 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,610,738,377 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

