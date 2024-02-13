Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
