Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 157,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.