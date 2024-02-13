Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

