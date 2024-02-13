Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 208.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.