Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

