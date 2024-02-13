Phil Aspin Buys 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.00) per share, for a total transaction of £185.22 ($233.92).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 1.5 %

United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,032 ($13.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,181,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,061.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020. The firm has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.39).

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 16.59 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94,000.00%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

