Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Krispy Kreme stock could take you by surprise this week
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.