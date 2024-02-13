Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$2.23.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.