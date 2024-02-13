Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Tops $80.54 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $80.54 million and approximately $572,005.14 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

