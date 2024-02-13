Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 59.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

