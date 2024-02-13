Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

