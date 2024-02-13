Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group
In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
