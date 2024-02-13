Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $120.00 at Roth Mkm

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,762,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.