Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on March 8th

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Park National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

PRK stock opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.71. Park National has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Park National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park National by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

