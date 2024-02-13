Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.21

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 286804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

