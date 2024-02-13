Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $12.50

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.
