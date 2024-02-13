Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 million, a PE ratio of 156.58 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

