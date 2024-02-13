Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 million, a PE ratio of 156.58 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.