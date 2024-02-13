Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
