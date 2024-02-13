Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
