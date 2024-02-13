Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.