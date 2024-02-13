Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,078,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

