OUP Management Co. LLC Invests $116,000 in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Ikena Oncology makes up about 0.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IKNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

IKNA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,893. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

