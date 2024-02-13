Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 8th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

OTIS opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 83.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,400,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,638,000 after buying an additional 1,094,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

