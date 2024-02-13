Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

