O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,149.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,026.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $982.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.03. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

