OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 9,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The company has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.64. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

