Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $173.90 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $181.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.