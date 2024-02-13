One Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

