One Capital Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

