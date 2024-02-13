One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

