One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

