One Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.