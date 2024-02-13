One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.