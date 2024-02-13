One Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

