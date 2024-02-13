One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,126 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.